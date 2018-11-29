CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Santa at the NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes all children of all ages and abilities.

The sensory-friendly event on Sunday, December 9 will allow each child the opportunity to meet Santa Claus in an atmosphere that is calming and quiet with pre-scheduled Santa times.

The event states there will be no loud music or flashing lights -- plus with pre-scheduled Santa times, there is little to no wait.

The event will be held on December 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those who wish to purchase tickets to this event can do so here.

