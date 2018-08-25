CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 35TH ANNUAL SUMMERFEST – SATURDAY 8AM-2PM

York, South Carolina is having their 35th annual Summerfest 8AM until 2PM Saturday. It will be a perfect day to enjoy their classic car show, a petting zoo, food trucks and live music on multiple stages. Summerfest is expected to draw over 45,000 visitors!

3RD ANNUAL CHARLOTTE KIDS EXPO – SATURDAY 10AM-3PM

The 3rd Annual Charlotte Area Kids Expo at Carolina Courts in Indian Trail will be an event for the whole family. The event will be Saturday 10AM until 3PM and will be packed with fun. The kids can enjoy a day of balloon Animals, laser tag, bounce houses and so much more!

SOUTHERN WOMEN’S SHOW – SATURDAY 10AM - 7PM & SUNDAY 10AM – 5PM

This show goes all weekend and will have hundreds of boutiques for the fashion trendy, gourmet treats, jewelry, beauty products and too many more to mention. There will be celebrity guests, top chefs and fashion shows to enjoy for the weekend!

CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS UPTOWN CHOWDOWN – SATURDAY 1:05PM

All you can eat for $25. This ticket allows you to eat all the ballpark food you can before the end of the game! The All-You-Can-Eat ticket includes hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, nachos, ice cream and soda.

The Knights also play again on Saturday evening at 7:04 vs. the Gwinnett Stripers and again on Sunday at 5:05PM.

TOTALLY 90’s BAR CRAWL – SATURDAY 4-10PM

Come revisit the 90’s at Whiskey River in Epicentre. Represent the 90’s with your best trendy 90’s wear and win prizes while bar crawling across several bars and breweries. There will also be 90’s themed drinks along the way. Must be 21 years or older – Drink Responsibly.

BYOD: DOG WALKING – SUNDAY NOON-1PM

Walk the dog on a mile route around NoDa. Your dog will get to play with other dogs and it will be gorgeous day for an early afternoon walk.

PICNIC IN THE PARK – SUNDAY 4-6PM

This is the last weekend of Picnic in the Park at Fourth Ward Park. Come enjoy live music and bring some food and drinks to close out your Sunday afternoon.

