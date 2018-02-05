CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A type of school bus South Carolina education officials are working to get off the road caught fire in Charlotte.

The bus, which had "South Carolina Public Schools” written on it, broke down on I-77 North near Sunset Road Wednesday morning. Firefighters were able to control the flames quickly, and no one was hurt.

Ryan Brown, chief communications officer for the South Carolina Department of Education, said the bus had been decommissioned by the state recently and sold at auction. Brown also said the bus was one of about 2,200 Thomas Built Buses the state bought in 1995 and 1996 that officials are now working to replace.

This comes after several bus fires in recent years involving this type of bus. Last May, flames consumed a bus in Spartanburg County. There have been at least 108 similar instances of bus fires and dangerous overheating on South Carolina school buses since 1995 and 1996.

The state has replaced about 2,000 of the aging buses in the last three years, but another 108 buses remain on the road. Brown said the state hopes to have the rest of those replaced by next school year.

Brown told our sister station WLTX earlier this year, “The buses that will be replacing those are brand new, off the lot equipped with air conditioning, GPS and all of the state of the art safety features and emissions equipment."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also had issues involving two Thomas Built Buses in October and November 2017 when buses caught fire.

The fires prompted a district-wide inspection of 250 buses. Investigators found that bad wiring in the engine was to blame. The Department of Public Instruction is now warning every school district in the state to check wires on buses.

NBC Charlotte has reached out to Thomas Built Buses for comment regarding safety of their buses. We received this statement:

Thomas Built Buses' first and foremost priority is the safety of our passengers. Thomas Built Bus has not received notice of, nor detailed information about, this event. In the absence of information about the condition of the bus, and the maintenance and repair history of the bus after it left our custody and control in the mid-1990s, Thomas Built Buses does not have sufficient details to comment.

If you would like to know if your child is riding on one of the remaining 108 old buses on the road in South Carolina, please reach out to your local district transportation office.

