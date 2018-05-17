CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities were wrapping up the initial stages of an investigation into what caused an explosion at a west Charlotte business on Thursday.

It happened overnight at Collision Warehouse in the 4000 block of Sam Wilson Rd. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers responded to a breaking and entering call. When they arrived, the owner told them there had been a small explosion.

The building was evacuated. The incident was still under investigation.

Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC