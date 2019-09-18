OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An explosion at a Maryland school has injured three people Wednesday morning, officials said.

Two adults and one child were injured after an explosion at the smoke tower at McDonogh School in Baltimore County, officials said.

The injured adults are expected to be OK. Officials have not released the condition of the injured child.

Baltimore County Fire Department has responded to the school in the 8600 block of McDonogh Road in Owings Mills.

The collapse team is also evaluating the stability of the building.

According the school's website, McDonogh is a private, coeducational college preparatory school from kindergarten to twelfth grade.

Commuters should avoid McDonogh Road.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

