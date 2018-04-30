YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- It was a gut-wrenching week in January for York County.

Just days apart, Detective Mike Doty was killed in the line of duty, and Karson Whitesell was shot dead while serving customers. Two people who were dedicated to helping others never crossed paths but connected in more ways than one.

“Both had a passion for kids,” said Debbie Whitesell.

Debbie Whitesell is Karson’s mother. She and the Doty family became friends after the tragedies.

"Our lives were forever altered in a week’s time, so we share that bond,” said Whitesell.

“It will be easy to give up and just lay in bed all the time but that doesn’t bring any honor to my daughter’s life. So my mission is to continue to spread love,” Whitesell said.

Shortly after Karson’s death, her mom created a non-profit organization called Karson’s Kompassion Project. Over the past three months, she’s dedicated countless hours to serving the community, and now she’s doing it again, this time with the Doty family.

“We have collection boxes," said Whitesell.

“We’re asking the community to donate new stuffed animals, eight-inches or smaller, and they will be given to first responders to give to kids they encounter in a crisis situation.”

The comforting toys are a symbol of the soft, loving hearts Karson and Det. Doty had. Their stories are now coming full circle through “Kuddles For Kids,” a dedication they both lived for.

Donations will be collected starting May 1 at several locations across the county including Comporium retail locations in York, Rock Hill, Indian Land and Fort Mill as well as The Peach Stand, Illumine Church, Manchester Creek Community Church and Friendship United Methodist Church.

Click here to learn more about Karson’s Kompassion Project.

© 2018 WCNC