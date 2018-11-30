CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Like any two and three-year-old, Alexis Jones’ toddlers want toys for Christmas.

“My 3-year-old, he’s wanting a punching bag, he’s wanting some dinosaurs. Aviana, I was wanting to give her like a piano set,” she said.

But this year, this family said it’s likely no longer a possibility after what happened in this Pineville strip mall last week.

Using the app Offer Up, they met a man who agreed to purchase an iPhone X for $700. They made the exchange, and minutes later, they realized they were paid counterfeit cash.

“I was like, trying my best not to cry,” Alexis said.

She said he didn’t give them reason to be suspicious, but looking back, one thing he was wearing seemed odd.

“Green gloves, which was probably meant to cover the fingerprints on the money,” she described.

With the thousands of ads posted on Craigslist, Facebook, and apps each day, police are constantly investigating online exchanges gone wrong. Just last year, a college student was murdered trying to buy a cell phone.

Police urged Christmas shoppers to take advantage of Internet Purchase Exchange Safe Zones, largely in part because of the 24-hour video surveillance they provide.

Police also reminded everyone not to meet for an exchange at night. If a buyer refuses to meet during the day that is a red flag.

