On May 25, Gary Neal and his wife Vicki came home to their northwest Modesto home ransacked. The couple couldn't immediately see if any items had been stolen, but it took only a few minutes for them to find one of their beloved family dogs named Ginger dead on the master bathroom floor.

According to the Neals and the Modesto Police Department incident report, Ginger had been stabbed multiple times and beaten.

When the Neals alerted Modesto police on the evening of the break-in, investigators were unable to locate a suspect. The incident is still under investigation, but police are actively following up with any information that may lead to the suspect.

The Neals are also offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of Ginger's killer.

For privacy purposes, Gary and Vicki did not want to disclose their exact address. But they encourage anyone who may have witnessed a suspicious individual near the area of Prescott Junior High School in northwest Modesto around 5 p.m. on May 25 to contact police.

In a Facebook post, Gary said the suspect may have been covered in blood and would possibly have fresh dog bites.

© 2018 KXTV