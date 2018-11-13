Four members of a family with close business and family relations with the eight members of another family slain in April of 2016 in Pike County, Ohio have been arrested and charged in connection with those deaths.

Angela Wagner, her husband George "Billy" Wagner, and their two sons, George Wagner and Edward "Jake" Wagner have each been charged in the gruesome deaths of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine had said previously the investigation was laser-focused on the Wagner family, but he previously declined to call them suspects or persons of interest. And neither he nor Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader has provided details about why investigators spent two days searching the Wagners' Ohio property in 2017. Nor did they say at the time what prompted a news release asking the public for information on the Wagners.

Killed in the attack were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, his former wife, Dana Manley Rhoden, 38; their three children, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; Hanna Rhoden, 19; and Chris Rhoden, Jr., 16; and a cousin Gary Rhoden, 38.

Frankie Rhoden's fiancee, Hannah Gilley, 20, also was a victim.

The killers spared three young children, who were unharmed.

When reached by telephone Tuesday afternoon, Leonard Manley, the father of Dana Manley Rhoden, declined to comment.

A message was left with the Wagner attorney John Kearson Clark, who was in court Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have repeatedly said the killers worked to cover their tracks, adding complexity to what is the largest homicide investigation in Ohio history.

As of April this year, investigators had received nearly 1,000 tips in the case, conducted nearly 500 interviews and processed more than 100 pieces of evidence.

The Wagners moved to Kanai, Alaska from Adams County, Ohio in June of 2017, telling The Enquirer the speculation of their involvement in the Rhoden deaths drove them to move 4,107 miles.

“Really the point to moving up here was to basically get into a better environment so they wouldn’t talk about us. Sophia is getting older, so she wouldn’t hear it,” Jake Wagner told The Enquirer in June of 2017, standing on the family’s front porch in Kanai. “And then it followed us here.”

Sophia is the 3-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and victim Hanna Rhoden.

John Kearson Clark, the Ohio-based lawyer for the Wagners, has said authorities are harassing his clients, who had nothing to do with the slayings and who have cooperated fully in the investigation.

"The authorities (using the media) want the public to believe that the Wagners are responsible and have absconded," he told The Enquirer last year.

The Enquirer will update this story.

