CAYCE, S.C. — The family of Faye Swetlik speaking out after a prayer vigil on Tuesday night.

Dozens of people gathered at Trinity Baptist Church Cayce to show their support in the search for the 6-year-old.

She was last seen outside of her home on Londonderry Square on Monday afternoon.

RELATED: 'We're here to find Faye' Search continues for 6-year-old girl missing in Cayce

"I want my baby back," says Ruth Collins, grandmother of Faye Swetlik. "We've got to find her."

Collins attended the prayer vigil with other family members and close friends.

"We're worried of course, very distraught, but we have to keep thinking of positive thoughts," says Monica Foutz, a friend of the family. "We have to keep thinking that they're going to find her. We're just waiting on them to do it."

RELATED: A closer look at the investigative process into 6-year-old Faye Swetlik's disappearance

Foutz and Collins say Faye likes to color, collect rocks, play outside and take selfies with her family and friends.

"She's fun, bubbly, loves to color, always has a smile on her face and the prettiest blue eyes you've ever seen," says Foutz. "A smile that would melt your heart."

Faye Swetlik

Cayce Department of Public Safety

An overwhelming amount of support has poured in as law enforcement continue to search for Faye.

"All of the people that are out watching and looking, it's just incredible," says Collins.

They pray that Faye will return home safe soon. Those were the prayers of the people in attendance at the vigil.

The chief of police for the Cayce Department of Public Safety asks anyone with information to contact them at (803) 205-4444.