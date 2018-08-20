CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of a man shot and killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the department.

Keith Scott's death in September 2016 touched off protests and riots in Charlotte. The district attorney determined the officer who pulled the trigger was justified in the shooting.

The attorney representing the Scott family said they've been unable to resolve the matter. The lawsuit hasn't yet been filed but is expected in the coming days.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC