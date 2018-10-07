GASTONIA, N.C. -- The family of a mother who was shot by a Gastonia officer inside her home is demanding the city terminate the officer.

The announcement by Brittany Lynn's family came as the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) identified the officer as 24-year-old Stephen Whisnant.

Investigators said Whisnant shot Brittany Lynn Sunday as officers attempted to arrest her brother, Jarvis Lynn. Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell said Jarvis Lynn had outstanding warrants, and according to officers on-scene, he was holding a gun, which he refused to drop despite commands from officers.

At some point, investigators said Whisnant fired his weapon, shooting Brittany Lynn in the chest. She survived her injuries.

On Monday, Bell called the shooting an accident, saying officers didn't intend to hit Brittany Lynn. During a Tuesday morning news conference, civil rights activist John Barnett, who spoke on behalf of Brittany Lynn, said she came to her back door Sunday night after seeing officers outside her home.

"She lifted up her hands and said, 'I have kids in this house, and I'm coming out with my hands up,'" Barnett said. "Yet a bullet still rang through the back door, several bullets."

Barnett and the Lynn family said the allegations that Jarvis Lynn possessed a firearm were untrue.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Gastonia Police hired an officer named Stephen Whisnant in September 2017. He completed his basic law enforcement training in June 2017.

Whisnant is on paid administrative leave, per standard procedure, but the Lynn family said they want him fired.

"We pray this officer has his day in court as well," Barnett said.

The SBI investigation remained ongoing.

© 2018 WCNC