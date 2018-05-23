GASTONIA, N.C. -- The family of Roger Self spoke publicly for the first time since the prominent businessman was accused of driving his car through a crowded restaurant Sunday, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law.

Monty Self spoke on behalf of the family to address his brother's first-degree murder charges.

"We realize the last 48 hours-plus have been difficult and challenging for many more than just our family," Self said.

Despite the adversity, Gaston County rallied around the family. The Surf and Turf Lodge, where the crash happened, will host a candlelight vigil Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Venture Church, the Self family's church in Dallas, will have spiritual gatherings throughout the week.

On Thursday night, hundreds, if not thousands, of people will pack Harper Park in Stanley to play baseball at 8 p.m. and to show support for the surviving family members who are trying to carry on some normalcy.

"We simply say thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Monty Self said. "Your family, your prayers, your acts of kindness will forever be remembered by our family and most definitely treasure your kindness, thoughts and prayers."

