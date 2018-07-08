FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill family is mourning the loss of their emotional support dog after finding it shot in a ditch Friday night.

Joe Bialoglowicz said their family coonhound, Willie Mae, was a rescue dog they adopted and registered as an emotional support animal for their son who was medical issues.

"She would never bite anyone,” Bialoglowicz said. “She would probably lick you to death. You know, she was great for my son and his therapy."

Around 8 p.m. Friday, Bialoglowicz said his wife let their three dogs outside after hearing a noise. The couple found two of their dogs, but Willie Mae was still missing.

After searching the neighborhood for a few minutes, Bialoglowicz said he found Willie Mae in a ditch less than a mile from their home with a bullet in her.

"Total shock, I mean hit by a car, yes. On this road, yes, sometimes,” Bialoglowicz said. “She just had a bullet hole in her. I was totally shocked."

The family said they reported the crime to the York County Sheriff’s Office, but so far, no one has owned up to the shot.

"She had a collar with a tag on it and a number,” Bialoglowicz said. “You could call me, and I'll come get her. You don't need to put a bullet through her heart. This is a very heartless act."

The family is now grieving for not just the pet they lost, but a dog who brought them comfort and joy.

"She was a family member, and that's what really hurts the most,” he said.

The family has created a Facebook page to pay for cremation expenses. Bialoglowicz said any money raised beyond the amount requested will go toward a reward for any information leading to the person who shot Willie Mae.

