A south Charlotte family had a frightening encounter with a burglar in the Selwyn neighborhood.

The parents told NBC Charlotte a suspect broke into the house while their two children, ages 12 and 10, were inside. It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday.

NBC Charlotte talked to the mother off camera. She said one moment, everyone was sleeping, and the next, her husband was confronting the suspect, who took off.

“It’s nice to hear the person went away when he was confronted,” says neighbor, Chloe Faucher.

Neighbors said they quickly learned what happened on social media.

“Pretty shortly after it happened, we kind of have a text chain going on, and the neighbors were informing the other neighbors of what was happening,” said Faucher.

NBC Charlotte did some digging into home break-ins in the Selwyn neighborhood. According to CMPD crime mapping, there have been seven burglaries within a mile of the home that was targeted on Thursday since the beginning of July.

“Even in the safest neighborhoods, there’s always incidences,” said Faucher.

Police said they don’t know if the break-in on Thursday morning is connected to any other recent cases, including a peeping Tom/attempted burglary on Dedmond Drive.

“Of course I would like the person to be caught; nobody should be entering someone else’s home when they’re not welcome,” said Faucher.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in either case.

