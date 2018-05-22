HILTON HEAD, S.C. -- A local father and son caught three monster sharks off the coast of Hilton Head all in one day.

One of them even took a bite out of their boat!

Brad Perrigo and his son Buchanan were on a fishing trip a few miles off the coastline back in April when they hooked the sharks. One of them was an eight-foot, 250-pound sand tiger.

“When it got to the side of the boat, its teeth were mashing and it was not happy,” Brad said. “It took this monster bite out of the bottom part of the hull.”

Perhaps Buchanan is the shark whisperer. Last year, he and his dad caught nine sharks in one outing. Taking them on their voyage was Chip Michalove with Outcast Sport Fishing. He’s seen everything this month from hammerheads to spinner sharks and black tips. In February, he caught a massive 16-foot, 3,000-pound great white shark. All of the sharks were caught, tagged and released.

While it's rare for you to encounter a shark while out for a dip, it can happen. In 2017, South Carolina saw the second-most shark attacks in the country, with 10 unprovoked attacks. They're creatures that spark fear, but also fascination.

We do want to keep things in perspective for you. Shark attacks are extremely rare. You are more likely to be killed by the flu, a car accident or even an asteroid.

© 2018 WCNC