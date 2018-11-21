LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The FBI is asking deer hunters to turn over surveillance video from the North Carolina county where a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped more than two weeks ago.

News outlets report the agency said in a statement Tuesday that they needed "every piece of video" that could help determine the exact movements of the SUV stolen from the mobile home park where Hania Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5.

Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside to start a relative's SUV to prepare to leave for the school bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.

The SUV, that was owned by a relative of Hania, was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.

Authorities searched more areas on foot Tuesday using drones and dogs.

According to Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker, witnesses said the man who grabbed Hania was wearing a yellow bandana over his face.

Anyone who sees Aguilar or the stolen vehicle is urged to call Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

WFMY contributed to this report.

