CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is rolling out a new campaign to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats to schools and other public places.

The #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign will serve to remind communities those hoax threats are not a joke.

According to the FBI, law enforcement agencies across the country often see an increase in threats made to schools and other public forums following the aftermath of tragic shootings such as the ones at Santa Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The FBI said in a release that law enforcement analyzes and investigates all threats to determine credibility. False threats can drain resources and cost taxpayers money.

The campaign will serve as a reminder that issuing a threat, even over social media, via text message, or through e-mail, is a federal crime. If a federal charge is considered, it carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The Educator’s School Safety Network (ESSN) has been compiling school safety data for the last several years, and specifically after the school shooting in February in Parkland, Fla.

Dr. Amy Klinger, founder and director of programs for ESSN, said the network usually tracked about 10 school threats a day prior to the Parkland shooting. In the weeks following, that number went up to more than 70 a day.

Even months later, Klinger said the number of threats daily is still up.

“You typically expect somewhat of a bump, but it’s really been very, very high since Parkland,” Klinger said. “And schools have had a lot to deal with in this time period.”

According to ESSN data, there have been 1,569 school-based incidents and threats since Feb. 15, 2018. The data shows 43.6 percent of those were made through social media.

Based on her research, Klinger said people are making threats because it works and causes mass chaos. She said the number of threats goes down when they are effectively responded to by the schools and law enforcement.

“Now schools are in a position where you can’t do nothing cause we’ve seen what happens when you ignore it,” Klinger said, “but you also have to have school. You can’t just say, well, we’re never going to have school again.”

Klinger said she hopes the data ESSN is collecting will help provide schools with the solutions, training, and resources to navigate how to respond to these incidents.

Since the Parkland shooting, there have been numerous school threats made in several districts across the Charlotte area. The most recent happened last week at South Mecklenburg High School when the principal said there was an alleged connection between a photo sent through Air Drop and a warning message supposedly found at the school.

The FBI now offers these tips in hopes that people with #ThinkBeforeYouPost:

Don’t ever post or send any hoax threats online…period.

If you are a target of an online threat, alert your local law enforcement immediately.

If you see a threat of violence posted on social media, immediately contact local law enforcement or your local FBI office. Members of the public can always submit a tip to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

Notify authorities but don’t share or forward the threat until law enforcement has had a chance to investigate—this can spread misinformation and cause panic.

If you are a parent or family member, know that some young people post these threats online as a cry for attention or as a way to get revenge or exert control.

Talk to your child about the proper outlet for their stress or other emotions, and explain the importance of responsible social media use and the consequences of posting hoax threats.

© 2018 WCNC