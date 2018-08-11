Thirteen people are dead after a gunman opened fire on a crowd at a country dance bar holding a weekly "college night" Wednesday in Southern California, sending hundreds fleeing in terror including some who used barstools to break windows and escape, authorities said.

The dead included 11 people inside the bar, the gunman and a sheriff's sergeant who was the first officer inside the door, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

"It's a horrific scene in there," Dean said at a news conference early Thursday in the parking lot of the Borderline Bar & Grill. "There's blood everywhere."

The gunman was tall and wearing all black with a hood over his head and his face partly covered, witnesses told TV stations at the scene. He first fired on a person working the door then appeared to open fire at random at the people inside, they said.

Many more people had more minor injuries, including some that came from the attempt to flee, Dean said.

Democrat Dan McCready conceded to Republican Mark Harris in the race for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District on Wednesday evening.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready each had 49 percent of the vote. As of 6 p.m., Harris was credited with 138,338 votes while McCready had 136,478, giving Harris a slight edge of 1,860 votes.

Harris said Wednesday that he will immediately head to Washington for orientation. He will replace incumbent Robert Pittenger in January.

An 11-year-old child is facing charges after deputies said he put needles inside Halloween candy in Rowan County. The sheriff's office said the child will have a mental evaluation and was referred to juvenile court. The charge is distribution of certain food at Halloween containing foreign objects.

Parents called the sheriff's office after their son found a needle in his candy. They said the 12-year-old was stuck with a needle that was inside a mini Snickers bar.

According to a sheriff's office report, the boy trick-or-treated in the Grace Ridge subdivision off Grace Church Road. He wasn't sure which house the tainted candy came from. The boy was treated for a minor injury.

It's never easy to win in the NFL on a short week. It's especially difficult to win on a short week when you're on the road.

That's exactly what the Carolina Panthers will hope to do Thursday when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a battle of teams with playoff expectations. Both teams come into the game with winning streaks. The Panthers have won three in a row and sit at 6-2, while Pittsburgh's record stands at 5-2-1 on the strength of four consecutive wins.

"I know Thursday night is kind of anticipated because it's two really good teams," Cam Newton said. "It's going to be a hostile environment. We understand that just like we're going to get their best shot, we're going to give them our best shot as well."

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network and FOX.

The White House revoked the press badge of CNN's Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta Wednesday following a tense exchange with President Donald Trump where the president called him a "rude, terrible person."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced the unexpected move Wednesday evening, explaining the decision was a result of both Acosta's behavior and him yanking back when a White House intern tried to take his microphone.

President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration," Sanders said. "We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern."

CNN stood up for Acosta, in a statement saying, "This President's ongoing attacks on the press have gone too far. They are not only dangerous, they are disturbingly un-American."

