A 4-year-old boy is missing in south Charlotte after his mother said he disappeared from their apartment late Thursday night. According to CMPD, officers received a call about a missing child at the Emerald Bay Apartments around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police said Justin Villeda Idiarte was last seen with his mother and two other children. The mom told police she heard a noise that she thought was him walking to the bathroom. She then dozed off and when she woke up, he was gone.

#MORE INFO: @CMPD says Justin Idiarte’s father saw the news coverage this morning and came to the scene. He’s now speaking with investigators. @wcnc — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) November 30, 2018

Bloodhounds and a helicopter were called to the scene to assist in the search through a wooded area around the complex. Anyone with information about Idiarte's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911 immediately.

Thousands of fans will stream into the Queen City Friday for this Saturday's ACC Championship game between Clemson and Pitt. For Clemson, a win would mean a fourth straight ACC title and berth in the College Football Playoff, while Pitt could win their way into a New Year's Six bowl.

But it's the game's impact off the field that matters most to Charlotte. The Charlotte Sports Foundation estimated a $40 million impact from last year's championship, with $21 million of that coming in direct spending. And last year's game brought nearly 60,000 visitors to Charlotte.

That's why the City of Charlotte was excited to announce in April that it had reached an agreement with the ACC to keep the game in the Queen City through 2030.

"This game has truly found a home here in Charlotte," said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “With the outstanding efforts by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Carolina Panthers and city of Charlotte, our game has grown into one of the premier sporting events in the country. We look forward every year to this annual celebration of ACC football.”

Maddox Ritch, the six-year-old Gaston County boy with autism who disappeared at Rankin Lake Park in September, died as a result of drowning, according to the autopsy.

The autopsy, which was conducted by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office, was released to NBC Charlotte Thursday. According to the report, Maddox's body was normally developed and nourished. There was no evidence of trauma, according to the report.

The exam was not determined to be conclusive to the decomposition of Maddox's body but the findings are not inconsistent with drowning. Ritch's body was found wearing the same clothes he was wearing the day he disappeared from his father.

No charges are expected to be filed in Ritch's death.

A New Jersey company is expected to announce Friday that it will move its headquarters to Charlotte, bringing about 750 high-paying executive jobs, state lawmakers said Thursday.

With that in mind, the House voted 78-23 to approve legislation to sweeten the incentives North Carolina offers to attract businesses to the state. The bill cleared the Senate on Wednesday and now head to Gov. Roy Cooper, whose administration asked for the changes.

Senate Bill 820 would more than double the cap on annual awards to businesses through the Job Development Investment Grant program, from a maximum of $6,500 per job to $16,000 per job. JDIG grants rebate part of the state withholding taxes from new jobs to relocating or expanding companies that meet specific hiring and investment targets each year.

Marriott announced Friday that up to approximately 500 million guests' personal information was compromised in a data breach.

The hotel chain said in a statement that an unauthorized party hacked into the Starwood guest reservation database, which contains information on up to approximately 500 million guests. It said the unauthorized party had accessed the database as early as 2014.

“We deeply regret this incident happened,” said Arne Sorenson, Marriott’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. “We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves. We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward.”

