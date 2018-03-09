UNION COUNTY, N.C. — *Editor's note: The sunflower field is in an area with a lot of traffic. Police have been patrolling the area to make sure people are not parking alongside the road - it's dangerous. Look for the dirt lot in front of the fields.

Dozens of people flocked to a sunflower field in Union County over Labor Day Weekend.

Scott Halligan, who drove by Sunday afternoon, told NBC Charlotte traffic was backed up as drivers stopped to park on the side of the road and take pictures.

Once others saw those photos on social media, they asked where they could find the sunflower field.

so there’s a sunflower field in waxhaw, I saw it on this girls Facebook page and when I asked her where it was in waxhaw she responded with “in waxhaw” 🙄 so if someone can help a girl out I’d appreciate it 😂 — kels (@kellllsssss_) September 3, 2018

The location is Highway 16 and Ennis Road near Weddington. One woman on Facebook said it's not just one field, but four.

NBC Charlotte spoke to several residents in the area who said the farmer, who wanted to remain anonymous, planted the flowers because they wanted to just spread some joy to the Waxhaw community.

"I was wondering when I saw all of the cars -- I wondered who's property that is," Jennifer Saltouros said, "And then somebody at the church had mentioned it to us and I said alright well if the farmer was ok with it."

Saltouros took her son, Tyler, to the fields on his 4th birthday to get some shots of him among the many sunflowers.

Others who stopped to take pictures in the field said they just spotted the sunflowers from the road and knew they had to stop.

Darice Klein said she was actually on her way to yoga before turning into the dirt parking lot in front of the field.

"Traffic was backed up probably a mile or so down Providence and it was all due to the sunflowers," Klein said.

When we asked Klein what she would say to the farmer who planted these beautiful flowers, Klein told us she was grateful.

"Thank you for giving back to us," Klein said. "We totally appreciate it -- it's such an honor to be able to drive by here and to bring all of the awareness to Waxhaw, and to just get people back into nature."

Police officers have been patrolling the area, making sure people who are trying to access the sunflower field, do so legally. There's a dirt lot in front of one of the fields for parking access, police told NBC Charlotte.

If you're looking to visit the fields, police said don't park alongside the road.

