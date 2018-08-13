1. Cam Newton met his 5-year-old "twin" who gave him a very special gift

It's nothing new to see young kids clamoring to meet their heroes at Panthers training camp, but Saturday's encounter between Cam Newton and "Little Cam" Haight will warm your heart.

Earlier this month, Cam's mom Sarah posted on Facebook that his dream was to meet Cam Newton and give him a special gift. The young boy was born with Amniotic Band Syndrom, which caused limb deformities to his hands and feet, and he wanted to give the Panthers' star QB a special 3D-printed hand so they'd match.

Sure enough, his mom's Facebook post caught the eye of several media outlets and Cam met his hero. The two shared a special handshake, fist bump and the 5-year-old's smile is pure joy.

Cam Haight wanted to be twins with Cam Newton...



So he printed him a special 3D hand 👊 pic.twitter.com/ab56QagTHF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 11, 2018

2. Community remembers high school hoops star killed while riding bike

Friends and family of 18-year-old Miquase "Mikey" Maddox gathered in Reedy Creek Park for hoops and hugs. Just hours earlier, the teen died after being hit by a car on Old Concord Road while riding his bike.

"It's hard to believe. It's written on my shirt and I still can't believe it," said one of Maddox's friends.

Maddox had dreams of playing college basketball, but it was his kindness and will to help others that made him stand out.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said impairment was not a factor for the driver in the deadly crash.

3. Deadly weekend leaves three dead in separate shootings across the area

A wave of violence broke out across the area this weekend. Three people were shot at a party in Concord early Sunday morning, including 31-year-old Willie Peck III, who died at the hospital.

In Rock Hill, detectives are investigating the city's second homicide after a man was found dead on Celanese Road a little before noon Sunday morning. The third shooting happened in north Charlotte when CMPD responded to a shooting on Farlow Road. A 23-year-old man, identified as Justin Miller, was pronounced dead inside a house.

All three suspects are still on the loose and detectives have not released any information.

4. Portuguese Man-of-war attacks shut down part of Carolina coast

They're not jellyfish, but they look a lot like them. And they're shutting down beaches along the Carolina coast after a big increase in stings. A section of Folly Beach was closed by lifeguards Friday due to the stings.

Experts say a Man-of-war's tentacles can reach 100 feet in length, making them all but impossible to avoid in the water.

"They [man-of-war] have the most potent sting of all of our local species," said Shannon Howard, a biologist at the South Carolina Aquarium.

Howard said sightings are usually more common around late spring and early summer, but high winds in the Atlantic ocean have blown the man-of-war closer to the coast and the effects are being felt in more ways than one.

In Charleston, nearly 300 people were stung on Isle of Palms over the weekend.

5. More blood pressure, heart failure medications added to FDA recall

Even more companies have been added to the FDA's recall of blood pressure medications containing a possible cancer-causing agent.

At least 40 products with varying pill counts have been recalled for containing the impurity NDMA, which is a probable human carcinogen based on lab tests.

The FDA says the list now includes valsartan-containing products manufactured by Hetero Labs Limited, in India, labeled as Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.

