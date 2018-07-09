1. UNC Charlotte students want a say in the name of the football stadium

The UNC Charlotte Student Senate voted to gauge the student body's opinion regarding the name of its football stadium, which is named after former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

The decision to poll students comes after UNCC's Board of Trustees voted to keep Richardson's name on the stadium and field following allegations of sexual misconduct against him in 2017. Student leaders said that decision was made without input from UNCC students.

“We want to take things very slow because this is a very sensitive subject and Jerry Richardson has, in fact, helped this community a lot,” Basel said. “So we want to make sure we have all the facts, and we truly do have the student body’s input.”

Richardson donated $10 million to the school to help start the 49ers football program several years ago. In 2016, the school adopted a policy that allows them to remove naming rights from a facility or program if the person it is named after is convicted of illegal activity or engages in conduct that hurts the university's reputation. However, the agreement with Richardson predates the policy, as it was reached in 2013.

2. Woman robbed and assaulted outside Charlotte Planet Fitness

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a 25-year-old woman was allegedly robbed and assaulted outside the Planet Fitness on Central Avenue earlier this week.

The victim said the suspect stole her keys while she was inside the spa around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. She then found the suspect in her car. When she confronted him, she said he punched her in the face.

Just weeks ago, another young woman was attacked outside the Planet Fitness in Belmont. In that case, a man is accused of strangling the 20-year-old woman so hard that she nearly died. A spokesperson for Planet Fitness issued the following statement to NBC Charlotte:

"The Planet Fitness franchise group is working closely with the local authorities in their investigation of the incident that took place in the club’s parking lot. We take this matter very seriously, and the safety and security of our members and employees is our top priority. For additional information, we direct you to the local authorities."

3. The 'Granny Porch Pirate' is targeting homes across the Charlotte area

Authorities across the Queen City are searching for an elderly-looking woman who was caught on camera for stealing packages off people's porches.

The "Granny Porch Pirate" was spotted swiping packages off the porches of three homes. All three thefts happened over the course of last week.

The first theft reportedly happened at a home in Mooresville, the second theft targeted a home on Bedock Road in Charlotte. The third case happened just a few miles down in southeast Charlotte. At all three locations, the same white minivan and the woman were caught on camera. Anyone with information should call 911.

4. Burt Reynolds dies at 82

Burt Reynolds, the popular star of films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard" and "Smokey and the Bandit," has died at 82.

With his devil-may-care attitude, a permanent twinkle in his eyes and his trademark mustache, good-ol'-boy Reynolds was the bankable box-office star of the 1970s and early '80s – accumulating a string of box-office hits and unforgettable appearances on "The Tonight Show" couch with his "dear friend," host Johnny Carson.

He earned his first and only Oscar nomination in 1998 for Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights." He flaunted his sex appeal in 1972, posing rakishly on a bearskin rug as the first male nude (well, nearly) centerfold in Cosmopolitan magazine – a choice he later describes as "one of the biggest mistakes I've ever made."

Reynolds was known for his personal dramas off the screen: his high-profile lost love with his "Smokey" co-star Sally Field and a messy divorce from actress Loni Anderson, a string of box-office clunkers that tanked his career, and well-chronicled financial problems.

5. The Panthers open the regular season at home Sunday vs Dallas

Ah, football season is finally here. And while Panthers fans got a nice little treat with the Falcons' opening-night loss at Philadelphia, it's now Carolina's time to take on an NFC East foe as they host Dallas Sunday.

The Panthers have won four straight home openers and the NBC Charlotte Sports team thinks they'll make it five in a row against Zeke Elliott and the Cowboys. The teams last met in 2015. The Panthers dominated the Cowboys in a 33-14 victory on Thanksgiving Day.

© 2018 WCNC