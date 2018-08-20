1. Sorry, kids. It's the first day of school in South Carolina and the North Carolina mountains

It feels like just yesterday that last school year was ending. And now summer's gone just as fast as it got here. Thousands of kids across our area are waking up early and heading to class for the first day of school. Districts going back include Fort Mill, Lancaster, Rock Hill, Watauga, and York County.

Did you know that Fort Mill Schools is the fastest-growing district in all of South Carolina? School officials are getting creative in how they're handling the record growth, especially with two elementary schools already at max capacity to start the year.

2. Huge crowds flood uptown for annual Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade

If you were in uptown over the weekend, then there's no question you saw plenty of rainbow flags, clothes and signs as the Queen City hosted the sixth annual Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade. An estimated 165,000 people attended the event to celebrate the city's cultural and social diversity in the LGBTQ communities.

“Twenty years ago, you would have never seen this," said one festival-goer. "People used to hide who they were and had to hide what they were. That’s not cool. You should be able to be who you want to be, express yourself how you want to and just be treated equal.”

People at the festival say North Carolina still has some room for improvement. An NBC Charlotte Defenders investigation uncovered serious equality issues for same-sex victims of domestic violence. The paperwork required to file an order of protection only includes the wording, "husband and wife," which excludes same-sex couples.

As a result of the investigation, a local lawmaker is promising to file a bill that would make sure the state's laws are more inclusive.

3. Hundreds of pets find their forever home thanks to Clear the Shelters

You've heard us talking about Clear the Shelters for some time. And we're happy to report that hundreds of animals in our area were adopted this weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control said over 220 animals were rescued Saturday, with nearly 50 being adopted in Cleveland County.

Animal shelters across the United States waived or reduced their adoption fees for dogs and cats for the annual Clear the Shelter drive. If you found a new furry friend over the weekend, we'd love to see your photos! Click here to share them with us.

4. Charlotte nightclub worker shot during fight at Music Factory, police say

CMPD is investigating after a nightclub employee was shot during a fight at the AvidXchange Music Factory early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the World nightclub a little before 2 a.m. after a fight broke out between employees and members of a performing act's entourage. Police said the dispute started over someone trying to illegally drink from a liquor bottle and quickly escalated.

The person who was shot is expected to be OK. Detectives have not announced any formal charges in connection with the incident.

5. Deputy shot in the line of duty returns home

After spending a couple of days in the hospital, Cleveland County Deputy Tim Sims is back home. Sims was shot in the face and leg last week while exchanging gunfire with a suspect just off Highway 74 near Kings Mountain.

Sims was greeted at the sheriff's office by deputies and colleagues Saturday. We don't know when he'll return to the force full-time.

The suspect, 23-year-old Dakota Greene, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

"This thug turns briefly to his right. Retrieves a handgun from his waistband. And strikes my deputy twice. Officer Sims is able to fire one shot back at the suspect," Sheriff Alan Norman said.

