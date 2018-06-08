1. 9-year-old boy robbed at lemonade stand
Deputies in Union County are investigating after a 9-year-old was robbed by a teenager while selling lemonade in his neighborhood Saturday. Police said the teen, who has not been identified, stuck a handgun, later determined to be a BB Gun, in the child's stomach and demanded money.
The suspect got away with just a few dollars. Thankfully, the story has a happy ending. After hearing about what happened, neighbors came together and collected over $250 and gave it back to the boy. He's putting it toward a new lawnmower for his mowing business.
“He was definitely shocked,” neighbor Amber Huyck said. “He didn’t really have a whole lot of words. His eyebrows shot up into his forehead, and he was very excited.”
2. A suspect in a double murder last week in Salisbury is on the run
Police in Salisbury are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in relation to a double murder in a park last Friday. Willie Earl Williams Jr., 32, is wanted after two other suspects were arrested Sunday.
Ronald Earl Powers, 34, and Eugene William Black Jr., 24, were both charged with robbery in connection with the deadly shootings of Sabrina Annette Cruz and Darryl Allen Wright. The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at Town Creek park in Salisbury.
Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-638-5333.
3. Doctors issue warning about microwaving your child's food in plastic containers
The American Academy of Pediatrics is calling for stronger federal food safety requirements, warning families to avoid microwaving and dishwashing plastic containers that contain harmful chemicals.
In a report published online last week, pediatricians cited growing evidence against chemicals in food colorings, preservatives and food packaging materials.
Something that's particularly catching the attention of parents:Heating plastics (including bottles) in the microwave or running them through a dishwasher increases the chance of leaking dangerous chemicals, according to the AAP.
4. Pink defends beach photo with daughter after canceled concert
We all need a break. When singer Pink was forced to cancel a concert in Sydney, Australia due to an upper respiratory infection, she was caught by paparazzi enjoying a moment on the beach with her young daughter. Local media criticized the 38-year-old singer, saying she was "chilling" on the beach.
Pink fired back on Instagram, defending her visit to Byron Bay, saying it had been scheduled since last year as a way to enjoy a family moment with her kids who are on tour with her.
I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.
“You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life," she wrote. "I have never f---ed off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling.”
5. Kelvin Benjamin rips Cam Newton, Panthers: 'I should've never went to Carolina'
Kelvin, Kelvin, Kelvin. What are we going to do about this? If you haven't heard, the former Panther went all in on his former team over the weekend, calling his time with the Panthers "a bad fit from the get-go" during an interview with The Athletic.
Benjamin went on to say he'd have had a better start to his career if he'd been paired with "any other accurate quarterback." Nevermind that Cam Newton and the Panthers' best year was one in which Benjamin was out for the season. Newton took the high road on Instagram, posting a video that said "no excuses, just hard work."
Greg Olsen addressed Benjamin's comments at training camp Sunday, saying he understood Benjamin's frustration with being traded, but he wished he'd have kept the personal attacks to himself.
"Everyone feels how they feel. Obviously, you know how I feel and how we feel about Cam. And that's really all that matters," Olsen said.
Benjamin responded to criticism on Twitter, saying he'd been "holding it all in," after referencing returning to the team after the death of his mother. The Panthers open the preseason Thursday night against...you guessed it, Benjamin and the Buffalo Bills.