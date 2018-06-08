1. 9-year-old boy robbed at lemonade stand

Deputies in Union County are investigating after a 9-year-old was robbed by a teenager while selling lemonade in his neighborhood Saturday. Police said the teen, who has not been identified, stuck a handgun, later determined to be a BB Gun, in the child's stomach and demanded money.

The suspect got away with just a few dollars. Thankfully, the story has a happy ending. After hearing about what happened, neighbors came together and collected over $250 and gave it back to the boy. He's putting it toward a new lawnmower for his mowing business.

“He was definitely shocked,” neighbor Amber Huyck said. “He didn’t really have a whole lot of words. His eyebrows shot up into his forehead, and he was very excited.”

2. A suspect in a double murder last week in Salisbury is on the run

Police in Salisbury are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in relation to a double murder in a park last Friday. Willie Earl Williams Jr., 32, is wanted after two other suspects were arrested Sunday.

Willie Earl Williams Jr.

Ronald Earl Powers, 34, and Eugene William Black Jr., 24, were both charged with robbery in connection with the deadly shootings of Sabrina Annette Cruz and Darryl Allen Wright. The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at Town Creek park in Salisbury.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-638-5333.

3. Doctors issue warning about microwaving your child's food in plastic containers

The American Academy of Pediatrics is calling for stronger federal food safety requirements, warning families to avoid microwaving and dishwashing plastic containers that contain harmful chemicals.

In a report published online last week, pediatricians cited growing evidence against chemicals in food colorings, preservatives and food packaging materials.

Something that's particularly catching the attention of parents:Heating plastics (including bottles) in the microwave or running them through a dishwasher increases the chance of leaking dangerous chemicals, according to the AAP.

4. Pink defends beach photo with daughter after canceled concert

We all need a break. When singer Pink was forced to cancel a concert in Sydney, Australia due to an upper respiratory infection, she was caught by paparazzi enjoying a moment on the beach with her young daughter. Local media criticized the 38-year-old singer, saying she was "chilling" on the beach.

Pink fired back on Instagram, defending her visit to Byron Bay, saying it had been scheduled since last year as a way to enjoy a family moment with her kids who are on tour with her.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:08pm PDT

“You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life," she wrote. "I have never f---ed off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling.”

5. Kelvin Benjamin rips Cam Newton, Panthers: 'I should've never went to Carolina'

Kelvin, Kelvin, Kelvin. What are we going to do about this? If you haven't heard, the former Panther went all in on his former team over the weekend, calling his time with the Panthers "a bad fit from the get-go" during an interview with The Athletic.

Former #Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin not holding back on organization, Cam, when talking to the @TheAthletic https://t.co/pa2sMo0VXm pic.twitter.com/7TcUP5zpsO — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 4, 2018

Benjamin went on to say he'd have had a better start to his career if he'd been paired with "any other accurate quarterback." Nevermind that Cam Newton and the Panthers' best year was one in which Benjamin was out for the season. Newton took the high road on Instagram, posting a video that said "no excuses, just hard work."

Greg Olsen addressed Benjamin's comments at training camp Sunday, saying he understood Benjamin's frustration with being traded, but he wished he'd have kept the personal attacks to himself.

"Everyone feels how they feel. Obviously, you know how I feel and how we feel about Cam. And that's really all that matters," Olsen said.

Benjamin responded to criticism on Twitter, saying he'd been "holding it all in," after referencing returning to the team after the death of his mother. The Panthers open the preseason Thursday night against...you guessed it, Benjamin and the Buffalo Bills.

I’m just crazy then !!! I was the one who buried my mom and skip the grievance process to get back and help that team .... let be real it’s was all fake .. and to be honest i was salty Who wouldn’t be .... I just ben holding it all in. And now I’m free. Hate me or love me ..🖐🏽 — Kelvin Benjamin (@kelvinbenjamin) August 4, 2018

