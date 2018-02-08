1. 'Hamilton' hysteria took over Charlotte Wednesday

The hype around "Hamilton" coming to the Queen City might've been undersold a little bit. It started with hundreds of people lining up before 7 a.m. to get wristbands in hopes of buying tickets for the hit show. Not to mention the tens of thousands of people waiting online for their opportunity.

Throw in some technical glitches, a bot crackdown and a nearly two-hour wait before tickets were sold, and you had chaos on Charlotte social media. Here are some really funny tweets from the meltdown. Tickets quickly sold out, but if you didn't get any, don't freak out yet. There's still a chance with a $10 lottery system for those of us hoping against hope that we can see the show in uptown.

2. Rain rain, go away, come again another day

If only a childhood rhyme would make the rain go away. Another day of heavy downpours and thunderstorms is expected across the area Thursday. All of this rain has raised the risk of flash flooding, especially in the mountains and foothills, where landslides are possible as some areas could see as much as 7" of rain by the end of the week.

“Normally, our creeks can handle one and a half to two inches of rain in an hour,” said Tim Trautman with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

He added the ground around the creeks and streams is saturated and that means any additional heavy rain won’t be absorbed and will flow into already swollen creeks.

Don't expect much change Friday, either. That includes Panthers Fan Fest, but we're crossing our fingers the rain will be gone by the time the big show starts inside Bank of America Stadium.

3. Dragon's Breath treats cause concern among parents, doctors

A trendy new treat called "Dragon's Breath" is popping up in malls across the country. But don't get burned, doctors warn.

The dessert tastes like Froot Loops cereal and it's dipped in liquid nitrogen, so that when you eat it -- you can puff out "smoke" like a dragon.

While it may seem like a cool experience, there are already reports of injuries. A Florida mother said her son was rushed to the hospital after the frosty treat triggered a severe asthma attack. Rachael McKenny's Facebook post garnered more 80,000 shares in less than a week.

"Any kind of contact with the liquid nitrogen before it turns into the gas, you're going to be at risk of getting burns if it touches any part of the body," said Dr. Kristie Ross, Director of Pediatric Pulmonology at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

4. North Carolina lawmakers are pushing to test our schools' water for lead contamination

Currently, schools are not required to test their water. Some districts do it voluntarily, like Guilford County Schools just this month.

The results just released showed three schools with elevated levels of lead, enough to cause permanent neurological damage.

Lawmakers say the big hurdle is cost. Testing kits are about $20 each, and each school needs 10 to 20 of them. But when it comes to kids’ health, several lawmakers say it’s worth whatever price tag.

Where the money would come from is yet to be determined, some suggesting federal grants or shifting around state funds.

5. McDonald's serves chemical-laced latte to pregnant mom

A McDonald's franchise owner has apologized after his Alberta, Canada, restaurant served a pregnant woman cleaning chemicals in her coffee, according to local media reports.

"I opened up the lid of the coffee and out pours this pungent smell of chemical. It wasn't a latte at all," she told the news source.

Douglas, who is pregnant with her third child, returned to the location where she had purchased the drink. There she learned that her latte contained a cleaner that had been mistakenly left connected to the machine that brewed her drink, Global News reports.

That chemical was labeled a "coffee systems cleaning solution," and has a lengthy warning label, News Now reports. The product is intended to remove milk residue. It can seriously irritate the eyes and cause allergic skin reactions, according to the label.

© 2018 WCNC