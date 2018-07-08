1. NASCAR CEO Brian France is taking an indefinite leave of absence after his DUI arrest

NASCAR's chairman issued a statement Monday afternoon following the news of his arrest for aggravated DWI and possession of oxycodone in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Sunday evening.

"I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night. Effective immediately, I will be taken an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs."

The third-generation executive has been in charge of NASCAR since taking over for his father Bill France Jr. in 2003. NASCAR announced that Jim France, NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President, has assumed the role of interim chairman and CEO in the absence of his nephew.

2. Lowe's surprised the young boy who was robbed at gunpoint with a new lawnmower

You probably remember hearing about the 9-year-old in Union County who was robbed by a teenager at his lemonade stand over the weekend. Well, we're happy to say the story has a happy ending thanks to North Carolina retailer Lowe's donating a brand new riding lawnmower for the boy's lawn care business.

"I got my riding lawnmower and I'm so thankful, and everything is OK now," Mark said. "It feels great, it feels like hard work paid off."

Mark said he still has to figure out his new mower and hopes to be using it in the next week or two. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office immediately.

3. Family searching for person who shot child's emotional support dog

A Fort Mill family is grieving after their son's emotional support dog was shot and killed near their home last Friday. Joe Bialoglowicz said their coonhound Willie Mae was a rescue they adopted and registered as a support animal for their son who has several medical issues.

He said the family heard a noise outside around 8 o'clock Friday, and when he went outside to investigate, Willie Mae was missing. Tragically, he found her in a ditch about a mile down the road.

"She had a collar with a tag on it and a number,” Bialoglowicz said. “You could call me, and I'll come get her. You don't need to put a bullet through her heart. This is a very heartless act."

A Facebook page has been created to help the family cover cremation expenses. A reward is being offered for any information leading to the person who shot Willie Mae.

4. Recall of blood pressure, heart failure medications with cancer-causing agent expanded

The number of recalled drugs containing the ingredient valsartan is growing after a cancer-causing impurity was found in the drug. The impurity, called NDMA, is a probable human carcinogen based on lab tests.

Valsartan is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The recall was first announced last month when several users of the drug were diagnosed with different cancers. The FDA said the sudden presence of NDMA is based on the way the substance was manufactured. Click here for a complete list of recalled drugs.

According to the FDA, it's important for patients who are taking valsartan to continue taking the medication until a replacement product is made available.

5. Krispy Kreme has a new doughnut. And it's outrageous.

What's better than a Krispy Kreme doughnut? How about a Krispy Kreme doughnut dipped in Hershey's chocolate and covered with Reese's Pieces and caramel?

That's exactly what the iconic doughnut chain announced Monday with its new Reese's Outrageous Doughnut, which is named after the candy bar with the same name. Krispy Kreme said the limited-time treat was released in response to the overwhelming demand for its Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut last August.

So here's what you get with the new Outrageous doughnut: a chocolate yeast dough, dipped in Hershey's signature fudge icing, topped with mini Reese's Pieces candies and drizzled with Reese's peanut butter and caramel sauce. What more could you possibly want?!

