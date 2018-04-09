1. CMPD investigating Labor Day homicide in west Charlotte

A 20-year-old man was killed after being shot in west Charlotte Monday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting on Pruitt Street, not far from the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard, around 8 p.m.

Witnesses told detectives they were standing outside with the victim, Juordan Malik Hill, when someone started shooting at the group. Hill ran inside an apartment, where his body was found by police. No arrests have been made in the case.

2. Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

Tropical Storm Gordon is continuing to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane late Tuesday when it hits the central U.S. Gulf Coast, including coastal Mississippi. From there, it is forecast to move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Gordon formed into a tropical storm near the Florida Keys early Monday as it lashed the southern part of the state with heavy rains and high winds.

A hurricane warning was put into effect for the area stretching from the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border. As much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain could fall in some parts of the Gulf states through late Thursday.

The Miami-based center said the storm is also expected to bring "life-threatening" storm surge to portions of the central Gulf Coast. A storm surge warning has been issued for the area stretching from Shell Beach, Louisiana, to Dauphin Island, Alabama. The warning means there is danger of life-threatening inundation. The region could see rising waters of 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters).

3. Deadly shooting under investigation in Cornelius

Police in Cornelius are investigating the town's first homicide in six years after a man was shot and killed late Monday night.

Cornelius Police responded to a reported shooting at the Admiral Quarters complex off Nautical Drive. When officers reached the scene, they found the victim, only identified as a white male, dead due to a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made in the case.

4. Colin Kaepernick featured in new Nike ad, draws social media outrage

As the NFL continues to defend itself in an ongoing collusion grievance filed by Colin Kaepernick, its official apparel partner unveiled a new advertisement featuring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback himself.

“Believe in something,” the advertisement reads in white letters in front of a black-and-white portrait of Kaepernick. “Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward," Gino Fisanotti, Nike's vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.

But not everyone is happy. Opponents of Kaepernick used social media to voice their displeasure with Nike, including several people posting videos of themselves burning or cutting up their Nike gear. Among the most consistent themes were comments about how the company should have chosen former NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman's face instead, and alleging that Tillman would have been opposed to NFL players taking a knee during the anthem.

5. Police investigating break-ins at local high schools

The first happened early Sunday morning at Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia. According to a police report, officers arrived at the school just after 1 a.m. Sunday when a burglar alarm went off.

Investigators said someone smashed a glass window leading into the junior varsity football team's locker room. When officers arrived, they said the thieves already ran off, taking with them an iPad, two drones and a pair of Nike Jordans. Some of the items belonged to Head Football Coach Jamar McKoy.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police surrounded West Charlotte High School after a group of people broke into the school. Investigators said the suspects ran off when officers arrived on-campus. A K-9 unsuccessfully tried to track the group, but officers did find a stolen vehicle.

No arrests have been made in either case.

