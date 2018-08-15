MATTHEWS, N.C. — If you have trouble getting your children to order food at a restaurant, a pizza parlor in Matthews may have your salvation.

Mama's Pizza and Pasta has decoded kid language into menu items. "Menu Per Bambini" lists seven entrees and their corresponding titles.

"I don't know" = baked ziti

"I don't care" = chicken tenders and fries

"I'm not hungry" = baked cheese ravioli

"I don't want that" = lasagna

"I'm tired" = choice of pasta, choice of sauce

"NOOOOOOOOO!" = ham and cheese pita with fries

"Fine!!!" -- personal pizza

All the meals come with a soft drink and cookie or cake, and guests must be age 12 and under.

The restaurant just started a kids-eat-free night on Wednesdays.

