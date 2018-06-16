CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte family doing humanitarian work in Guatemala since the start of the year is now dealing with the aftermath of the volcano that erupted there.

The family of six is now a part of the relief efforts while battling the ashes that continue to fall at the home where they're living.

Jeff Freshour spent 15 years working at Wells Fargo. In January, he asked to take a leave of absence so he, his wife, Melanie, and their four kids could do some good in Guatemala. They never expected to suddenly be living in the shadow of a volcano that’s erupting.

The couple has been through a lot together.

”We're gonna celebrate 19 years and four kids and here we are in Guatemala – go figure,” said Jeff.

They moved from Charlotte to Guatemala with plans to do some missionary work and give their kids a multi-cultural experience for half a year.

"We sold our house and all of our belongings and we jumped head first not knowing what we were going to be doing," Jeff said.

They never imagined they’d be dealing with a volcano less than 10 miles from their home erupting in violent explosions.

“It will fluff every day but we looked at it as we were walking, and it was billows of dark gray ash, and it was coming towards us. There was so much ash smoke, and it was coming toward us, and I said to her that is not good.”

It’s been devastating. 100 people are dead with hundreds more missing. Thousands are now living in shelters.

“It blanketed our entire town; cars were covered in volcanic dust.”

More than a week later, it continues to erupt.

“It's hard to breathe when it rolls in; my hands feel dry from the volcanic dust, Melanie said.

Still, the entire family is pitching in. Even the kids are making sandwiches and distributing food to the people who have lost their homes.

"Tthey’ve been a part of it; they’re part of the whole experience," said Melanie.

The kids headed back to school in Guatemala this week but had to wear masks because the volcano is still releasing dangerous gasses.

“I slept fine before it erupted. Now I don’t. I'm well aware seeping in shadow of a beast," Melanie said.

