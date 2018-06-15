CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- "You be cocky and arrogant, even when you're getting beat. That's the secret. You gotta play this game with fear and arrogance."

Bull Durham hit theaters thirty years ago on June 15, 1988. The legendary baseball film focused on the Durham Bulls, a minor league team in Durham, N.C.

The movie is highly quotable; you probably know several lines. However, did you know a man who was raised in Gastonia inspired the main character’s name?

Lawrence Columbus “Crash” Davis was a shortstop at Gastonia High School. He went on to play ball at Duke University and spent part of three seasons in "the show" (major league).

The rest of Davis’ career was in the minors; he played for teams in Raleigh, Durham and Reidsville. Davis died in 2001 at the age of 82, 13 years after the movie came out.

Bull Durham’s director found Davis’ name while going through Carolina League record books. Ron Shelton changed a few details about Davis. The real "Crash" had the doubles record, not home runs, and Kevin Costner’s character was a catcher instead of an infielder.

On Friday, Shelton answered fan questions on the Durham Bulls' Twitter account. He was asked about everything from his favorite line to rumors of a remake. Shelton revealed a Broadway musical was in the works.

The Durham Bulls kicked off the 30th anniversary celebration of Bull Durham with a screening of the movie on June 8 at Durham Athletic Park.

At the Bulls' home game on June 15, the team wore throwback uniforms and game-worn jerseys were auctioned off. Proceeds benefited the Autism Society of North Carolina. Shelton also threw out the first pitch and the grandson of the real "Crash" raced Wool E. Bull around the bases.

The Charlotte Knights will head to Durham for a few games on June 25-27. The Bulls will come to the Queen City on July 4 and 5.

30 years ago today Bull Durham, a film that changed my life, was released. @DurhamBulls I hope the celebration is a blast down there in @DurhamNC #FBF pic.twitter.com/ci0DfKLjEd — Tim Robbins (@TimRobbins1) June 15, 2018

I hope there's not a plan for a remake, but we are developing a Broadway musical of it.#BullDurham30 #AskRonShelton https://t.co/6Bw3kRFnxq — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) June 15, 2018









