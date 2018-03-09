UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of people flocked to a sunflower field in Union County over Labor Day Weekend.

Scott Halligan, who drove by Sunday afternoon, told NBC Charlotte traffic was backed up as drivers stopped to park on the side of the road and take pictures.

Once others saw those photos on social media, they asked where they could find the sunflower field.

so there’s a sunflower field in waxhaw, I saw it on this girls Facebook page and when I asked her where it was in waxhaw she responded with “in waxhaw” 🙄 so if someone can help a girl out I’d appreciate it 😂 — kels (@kellllsssss_) September 3, 2018

The location is Highway 16 and Ennis Road near Weddington. One woman on Facebook said it's not just one field, but four.

Besides the traffic issue, there's another problem; the land is private property.

"It seems that the lure of the beauty of the sunflowers has caused most people to ignore the no trespassing signs," said Halligan.

At least one person stuck up for the landowner -- and drivers on Highway 16 -- on social media.

can waxhaw people please stop taking pictures by the sunflower field? you are 1) obstructing traffic on providence rd and 2) blatantly and rudely ignoring the no trespassing sign that has been posted by the owner — maggie (@maggie_albert_) September 3, 2018

However, the spectacle made another person homesick.

And 3) making me jealous because I don't live in Waxhaw anymore and therefore I cannot take postcard-worthy pictures. Hell, I didn't even know that this sunflower field even existed. Isn't it way past their blooming season? — Matt Sodano (@SodanoMatt) September 3, 2018

