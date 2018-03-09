UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of people flocked to a sunflower field in Union County over Labor Day Weekend.
Scott Halligan, who drove by Sunday afternoon, told NBC Charlotte traffic was backed up as drivers stopped to park on the side of the road and take pictures.
Once others saw those photos on social media, they asked where they could find the sunflower field.
The location is Highway 16 and Ennis Road near Weddington. One woman on Facebook said it's not just one field, but four.
Besides the traffic issue, there's another problem; the land is private property.
"It seems that the lure of the beauty of the sunflowers has caused most people to ignore the no trespassing signs," said Halligan.
At least one person stuck up for the landowner -- and drivers on Highway 16 -- on social media.
However, the spectacle made another person homesick.