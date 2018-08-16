It's the trip of a lifetime for a group of veterans who have lived quite the life.

The Gary Sinise Foundation's "Soaring Valor" program has partnered with American Airlines to send 25 World War II veterans to visit the National World War II museum in New Orleans.

Lieutenant General Rick Lynch spent 35 years in the U.S. Army. He's led thousands of troops but his latest mission takes him into uncharted territory.

"16 million Americans wore our nation's uniform during World War II but less than 500,000 are still alive today, so to me, it's an honor and a privilege every time I get to be with a WWII veteran," said Lt. General Lynch.

The former soldiers didn't exactly march off the charter bus into Charlotte Douglas.

"I'm 98 years old," said one woman.

"I'm 100," said another.

They certainly don't move like they used to, with wheelchairs carrying them to gate D4, but the veterans still remember everything.

"299 days of actual combat, our outfit was awarded with 400 purple hearts," said one veteran.

"Well, it was sort of scary, we were all 18-year-old kids and one of them was 15; he lied to get in the Navy," said another.

Their patriotism knows no bounds; many of the survivors were once prisoners. One man even recalled his time in a Nazi prison camp.

"I could feel my momma praying for me and that gave me the courage to go on."

Tears were shed, laughs shared and goodbyes eventually exchanged as the veterans left for Louisiana. One woman had an idea for a side excursion.

"Well, we could still get a cab and go down Bourbon Street," exclaimed the 98-year-old.

The veterans will return to North Carolina on Friday.

