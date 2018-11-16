WAXHAW, N.C. — Sydney Satalino loves dolls.

The 13-year-old, who lives in Waxhaw, owns dozens from the American Girl (AG) line. She even writes a blog featuring the latest AG news.

But even surrounded by so many dolls, Sydney felt there were none that represented her or other kids with disabilities. The teen was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome when she was 18-months-old, then diabetes a few years ago. Sydney also has scoliosis.

One night at a sleepover in 2014, an idea popped in her head.

"What if I stopped dreaming about dolls with disabilities and made them myself?"

That's how the story goes on Sydney's website, Special Dolls. With help from her father, she's now ready to introduce her first doll to the world.

Elliana Ellington is an 11-year-old girl with a prosthetic arm who's passionate about technology like coding, robotics, and 3D printing. She's not just a doll; she's a character Sydney brought to life through an e-book.

Elliana Ellington, who has a prosthetic, enters a robotics competition in her e-book.

"I chose to make Elliana the first doll because I came up with multiple ideas for dolls before starting, and I liked the idea I came up with for Elliana the best," Sydney told NBC Charlotte.

Two more dolls and e-books are waiting in line behind Elliana for production. Jennifer Taylor is a 10-year-old girl with a prosthetic leg who becomes a gymnast. Katrina Miller is a 12-year-old girl with diabetes who enters a film festival.

“Katrina, she has diabetes like me, and she wants to be a director, and her story’s about her making a movie for a film festival about her diabetes,” Sydney told NBC Charlotte. “Her story is kinda inspired by mine because I want to be a director someday, too.”

In Jennifer Taylor's story, the girl with a prosthetic leg signs up for gymnastics.

Sydney also has plans for a doll who has Asperger's, just like her.

“I actually have a Google document with, like, a bunch of doll ideas, and I have what she’s going to look like and her basic plotline all planned out, what she likes," said Sydney. "I have that for like 10 dolls, but we only have to work on the first couple ones before we expand to more.”

You may remember a viral video back in 2016 where a little girl with a prosthetic leg got an American Girl doll that looked just like her. That doll was made possible by a prosthetics company willing to make after-market alterations.

Although the American Girl collection does offer diabetes care kits, crutches, braces, and wheelchairs to go along with its dolls -- even dolls without hair to mirror kids with cancer -- Sydney said it's not enough.

"The American Girl dolls with disabilities are just add-ons and accessories for the Truly Me line of dolls that are supposed to be like 'mini-me' dolls," Sydney explained. "None of them have a backstory, and even though American Girl has some characters with disabilities, they were just in the books as friends of the main character and were never made into dolls."

Sydney gets excited talking about her Special Dolls; she can't say enough about them. Which is remarkable, because there was a time when she didn't say a word.

“Sydney couldn’t talk when she started going to the school," dad Joe Salatino explained. "If we said, ‘Sydney, go pick up a ball,’ she didn’t know what you were talking about. The school actually helped her learn how to talk, how to feed herself, potty train, everything. Then we had an aide come from the school to the house and teach us how to help Sydney.”

The school Joe's talking about is the Developmental Disabilities Institute (DDI) in Smithtown, New York, where the Satalinoes lived until Sydney was five-years-old.

“That really changed Sydney’s life. Without that school, I don’t think Sydney would be where she is. She wouldn’t be creating dolls and blogs and everything like that," Joe said.

Once the Special Dolls business becomes profitable, the father-daughter duo hopes to give back to DDI, the school that gave Sydney such a great start in life.

“Sydney always wants to give. We actually donated a bunch of toys to Levine Children's Hospital Sydney collected for her birthday,” Joe told NBC Charlotte. “She didn’t tell anybody; she just rolled up there with a big cart and gave it to them.”

"Over 15 percent of American children have a disability, and it's about time the doll market oversaturated with dolls depicting children without disabilities finally gave spotlight to represent the kids who do so." -- Sydney Salatino

For now, Sydney and Joe are excited to start selling Elliana. The doll costs $89 and can be ordered from the Special Dolls website. Pre-orders will be shipped in a few weeks.

Sydney hopes dolls like Elliana will help kids with disabilities feel validated.

“They won’t have to feel the same way I did when I realized there was nothing like me, and now they’ll finally have someone to relate to, someone their friends could read about and find out what it’s like for them.”

