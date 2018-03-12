1. Charlotte could get its first dose of winter weather this weekend
The potential for winter weather next weekend is increasing, with the highest confidence for this being in the foothills and mountains.
Winter weather doesn't always mean snow. Instead, it's likely going to be a mixture of sleet, ice, rain and snow.
While the weather could impact a good part of the Carolinas in different ways, Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said there is a very good likelihood that the mountains and foothills in North Carolina and West Virginia will see winter weather. The Charlotte area could see mixed precipitation over the course of the weekend.
2. Greg Olsen's season might be over after the Panthers' 24-17 loss to Tampa Bay
After the third injury to his right foot in two seasons, Greg Olsen may be done for the remainder of the year. The veteran tight end left Sunday's game in the second quarter after his plantar fascia "popped," according to Olsen.
"It was actually doing pretty good as far as the bone was concerned, but it developed some soft tissue stuff over the course of the last six or seven weeks," Olsen said. "I dealt with it, tried to keep it at bay as best we could, but it was just a matter of time."
Olsen said he isn't ready to make any longterm decisions regarding his future when he's frustrated.
“It’s just tough – to go 10 years and not really have anything and have one little injury now stall me for the good part of two seasons is frustrating,” Olsen said. “I can still play at a high level. It just hasn’t been in the plans.”
3. George H.W. Bush's last day started with three eggs and ended with "I love you"
George H.W. Bush began the last day of his life with three eggs for breakfast and ended it by telling his son he loved him.
James Baker, a close friend who served as secretary of state under the 41st president, told CNN's "State of the Union" that he stopped by Bush's home Friday morning and that Bush woke up and ate a big breakfast.
Bush, 94, had been bedridden for several days and struggled to speak, Baker said. He appeared more alert than usual Friday morning, Baker said.
"We all began to think, well, here we are, he is going to surprise us again, it's another bounce-back day," Baker said.
But Baker said that when he returned that evening, Bush had weakened greatly. Baker said he spent the last of Bush's hours with him as the former president spoke on the phone to family members, saying his goodbyes.
"They got 43 (George W. Bush) on the phone, and he said, 'I love you, Dad,' " Baker said. "And 41 said, 'I love you, too.' And those were the last words he ever spoke."
4. The State Board of Elections still hasn't certified the results of the 9th District election
In a rare move applauded by Democrats Friday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections refused to certify the results of the 9th District election won by Republican Mark Harris.
Harris' 905-vote victory over challenger Democrat Dan McCready earlier this month is still not official and won't be until after a public evidentiary hearing in the near future. That hearing comes as the board of elections continues to investigate claims of absentee voting irregularities.
Several voters signed sworn affidavits about their experiences in Bladen County related to absentee ballots. Democrats turned over the affidavits Thursday, sharing stories of voters who said a person inappropriately stopped by their homes and collected their absentee ballots.
One woman said the lady who collected her incomplete absentee ballot said she would finish her ballot on her behalf. Another person said a Harris operative was helping with absentee ballots. After a three-hour closed session focused on an undisclosed criminal investigation, by a 7-2 bipartisan vote, the election board called for a public evidentiary hearing on or before December 21.
5. Charlotte is celebrating its 250th anniversary Monday
Can you believe it? Charlotte is turning 250 Monday and we swear, the Queen City doesn't look a day over 143.
On this day in 1768, Royal Governor William Tryon (does that name sound familiar?) approved a charter assigning the boundaries of the town of Charlotte, named after the wife of King George III.
And did you know the name of the Charlotte Hornets was connected to the American Revolution? A British general wrote during the war that Charlotte was "the hornet's nest of rebellion."
There will be a celebration from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in uptown to celebrate the special occasion. Cheers to you, Charlotte!