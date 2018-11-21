CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We see it every holiday season, thieves snatching packages off porches.

In west Charlotte, Bryant Park Neighborhood neighbors are already dealing with the issue just days before Thanksgiving.

A homeowner sent NBC Charlotte video of a man walking up to her front porch, taking her package and driving off. The bold move happened in broad daylight. CMPD is now investigating.

The same type of incident happened last week. Police released video of a thief targeting homes off Highway 160.

"It's frustrating, very frustrating, I mean this is your home."

Not only are neighbors fed up with porch pirates; so are the delivery services. FedEx now gives you the option to redirect your packages to several stores including Walgreens across the country. Employees will hold your mail until you’re able to pick it up.

Experts said some thieves are so desperate, they use delivery trucks to find their victims.

"They're following delivery trucks around and simply waiting and watching."

© 2018 WCNC