ATLANTA - A man fired a gun outside of a Pre-K graduation on Campbellton Rd. this morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Campbellton Community Center located at 2800 Campbellton Rd. SW where people were gathered for the graduation.

Police say the argument was over the custody of a child.

"At some point during the dispute, one of the parties produced a handgun and fired one time into the ground," a release from police read.

Everyone involved stayed on the scene to speak with police. The man who fired the shot was taken into custody initially but released after telling police his side of the story. Police said the man fired the shot because he feared for his safety.

He said people from another family were surrounding him and he felt intimidated. He was charged with a misdemeanor and released.

Atlanta police said the incident did not affect the graduation inside the center.

