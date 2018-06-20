HORRY COUNTY, S.C. -- A South Carolina firefighter is asking the public for help in finding Hope.

Carl Hall with Horry County Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday that someone had stolen his K9 out of his SUV along with some gear. He said there was a reward of $3,500 for the certified search and rescue dog. The post has been shared more than 15,000 times.

Hall said Hope was stolen while he was training her in North Myrtle Beach. He put the dog in the car, went back to the training area to get some supplies and came back to an open door and no Hope.

The three-year-old black and tan German shepherd is valued at $10,000. The stolen gear, including a K9 GPS tracker and K9 vest, was worth more than $400.

If you know anything about this case, call North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511.

