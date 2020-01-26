MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire working to put out a fire at a large storage facility on Timber Road.

Around 4 a.m. authorities were called to a large metal building. The building contains a large amount of hay and straw which they are using heavy machinery to remove.

Davidson, Lake Norman, Shepherds, and South Iredell Fire departments are assisting to help put out the fire.

MFD

Officials ask that anyone with breathing issues to avoid the area.

