PHOENIX — Fire crews in Tempe were battling a train that derailed and caught on fire on the Tempe Town Lake bridge early Wednesday.
Heavy smoke was seen near Farmer Avenue and University Drive by Sky 12.
The Tempe Fire Department said the fire began after the train derailed. The bridge also partially collapsed.
The train is hauling wood, as seen by Sky 12. That wood then caught on fire. Lumber also fell from the bridge and is burning on the road below.
It was not immediately known how the train derailment occurred.
It was not immediately known how many people were injured and what the extent of their injuries were.
People are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.