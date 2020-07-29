Sky 12 also captured the bridge when it partially collapsed.

PHOENIX — Fire crews in Tempe were battling a train that derailed and caught on fire on the Tempe Town Lake bridge early Wednesday.

Heavy smoke was seen near Farmer Avenue and University Drive by Sky 12.

The Tempe Fire Department said the fire began after the train derailed. The bridge also partially collapsed.

The train is hauling wood, as seen by Sky 12. That wood then caught on fire. Lumber also fell from the bridge and is burning on the road below.

It was not immediately known how the train derailment occurred.

It was not immediately known how many people were injured and what the extent of their injuries were.

People are asked to avoid the area.

ALERT— avoid the Rio Salado/Ash Curve in Tempe. Train derailment with fire and bridge collapse. @TempePolice and Fire working the scene. pic.twitter.com/74mViQ6lar — Sylvia Moir (@ChiefMoir) July 29, 2020

@TempePolice and Tempe Fire are on scene of a train derailment and large fire over Tempe Town Lake. Several roads are restricted near Tempe Town Lake and west of downtown Tempe. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/c9syNfpVUf — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) July 29, 2020

Fire in Tempe 7.29.20 Tempe Fire is working a 1st Alarm HAZMAT situation at Farmer and University. Smoke can be seen from that area. Sky 12 is over the scene. Posted by 12 News on Wednesday, July 29, 2020