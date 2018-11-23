CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s not just toys people are reaching for this Black Friday.

With temps dipping into the 30s, many are also taking advantage of deals on space heaters. But after three fires in our area in the last three days alone, firefighters said knowing how to use them could be the difference between life or death.

Chances are you may have seen the viral image of a charred power strip once again making the rounds on social media. Fire departments across the country are sharing the image to show people how dangerous it is to plug a space heater into a power strip that does not have surge protection.

So when plugging in your space heater, firefighters said always plug it into the wall. If you leave the room, turn it off and unplug it. They also said you should always make sure it’s at least three feet away from anything that can burn.

"Sheets, blankets, clothing, drapes, curtains, anything like that that might catch on fire," said Bill Suthard with the Huntersville Fire Department.

It’s all advice that may seem obvious, but statistics show, it’s advice that is not always followed. Heating equipment is the second leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

So, what’s the number one cause of home fires? Firefighters said cooking fires.

On Thursday, the Huntersville Fire Department posted images on Facebook of a kitchen fire they say started around 1:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The pictures showed people how dangerous and destructive kitchen fires can be.

Luckily, the fire department said the person who was hurt is expected to be okay.

