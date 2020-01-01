WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A New Year's Eve celebration ended in misfortune for a Winston-Salem family.

Firefighters say fireworks that were improperly thrown away sparked a fire early Wednesday morning at a house on Center Street. Two adults and four children are now out of a home.

A neighbor spotted the fire when she felt the urge to go get water from her kitchen.

"I felt like the Holy Spirit said to look out the window, so I looked out the window. I can't tell the story without getting emotional, but I look out the window and I saw what looked like a fire," said Sarah Swain who then called 911.

Firefighters confirmed that the fire was sparked by spent fireworks that were thrown away in a plastic trashcan.

"They probably sat around and smoldered for a while and then after a while caught the combustibles that were in the bucket on fire," said Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

An officer from the UNC School of the Arts was driving in the area when he spotted the fire burning outside of the family’s home.

The officer began banging on the family’s door in order to help the family evacuate.

The door was answered by the family’s father who was unaware that the house was on fire.

"An officer came knocking on the door saying the side of the house was on fire and that's when I immediately went and grabbed everybody from the family and went outside... I had no idea the house was burning," said Isai Marin.

Police say a nearby neighbor also saw the fire on the side of the house and called 911. By the time crews arrived, the officer had successfully gotten all the family members outside. Fortunately, no one had any injuries.

"Right now I feel very sad because this happened on New Year's and it's just the way I am going to start the New Year with my house burned down," said Marin in despair.

The Red Cross is helping the family find somewhere else to stay.

The fire department continues to investigate the fire.

