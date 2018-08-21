MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Don't have a cow, but a Kwik-E-Mart à la "The Simpsons" has opened in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In the long-running animated series, the shop is owned by the controversial character Apu, an Indian-American convenience-store owner. "The Simpsons" has been criticized for racial stereotyping in creating the character.

CNN and South Carolina TV station WBTW report the real-life mart opened Friday, and it's already sparked a buzz in the Twittersphere.

"Next trip to Myrtle, this is a MUST SEE!" one user tweeted. "If nothing else it'll be fun just saying I went to the Kwik-E-Mart."

"They made a real live Kwik-E-Mart," another said. "It’s Lit(.)"

One user documented his Sunday trip, writing of downing Springfield treats like "Buzzzz Cola and Lard Lad Donuts."

The store also offers Flaming Moe energy drinks, heat-lamp dogs and a variety of Squishee slushy drinks, according to additional photos the user shared.

"Simpsons" fans got a taste of shopping at the convenience store in 2007, when a dozen 7-Eleven received Kwik-E-Mart makeovers to promote "The Simpsons Movie," according to The Associated Press.

CNN and WBTW report another "Simpsons" landmark is headed to Myrtle. According to the news outlets, the Aztec Theater will open next door to the Kwik-E-Mart, later this year.

