CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Here are five fun and unique things to do with dad on Father's Day in and around Charlotte.

1. Brunch at Flying Saucer - Flying Saucer off North Tryon near UNCC is giving dad a free pint of beer on Sunday as well as offering a special brunch. They will have 'mancakes' on the menu which are Imperial Stout pancakes stuffed with bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese, topped with fried egg and bourbon maple syrup.

2. Go-kart racing at the Pit - The Pit in Mooresville is allowing father's to race their kids for half price on Sunday. Dad's first race is free, then any additional races will be half off.

3. Laser Tag - On Sunday at Laser Quest in Pineville, both mom and dad play for free when a child plays at regular price. Regular price for a child is $9.50. The hours on Sunday are 1 p.m. tp 7 p.m.

4. Dessert Market at Cabarrus Brewing Company - From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday the Cabarrus Brewing Company in Concord will feature a full dessert market with 30+ bakeries from the Charlotte and Concord area. They will even have a dog bakery so even your four legged friends can enjoy!

5. Live Music at Old Time Public House - Finish off your Father's Day with some live music in Cornelius in Old Time Public House. There is no cover to enjoy the music and a wide range of wines, craft beer and even espresso on hand to wind down the day.

