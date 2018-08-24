1. The Panthers take on New England in their final home preseason game

What makes Friday even better? A Panthers game, of course! And there's plenty of reason to be excited for this one.

First, the Panthers are taking on the Patriots and Tom Brady. Second, it's the third preseason game, which means the starters will see the most action of any of their four exhibition games, and finally...NEW. UNIFORMS.

This isn't Madden. This is real life. pic.twitter.com/mH4oUQXtJG — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 24, 2018

The Panthers unveiled an all-new uniform combination for Friday's game with blue jerseys and black pants. And let's just say, the tinkering with the uniforms is somethings Panthers fans have been wanting for a long time. Here's to hoping they break out those sweet all-black unis later this year.

The Panthers will return home for their regular season opener September 9 vs Dallas.

2. President Trump is coming to Charlotte next week

With midterm elections looming in North Carolina, President Trump will make a visit to North Carolina to campaign next week. According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Trump will attend a private fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Mooresville on the night of Friday, August 31.

The event is being held for congressional candidate Mark Harris and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. A time for the event has not yet been announced.

3. DOT to begin talks about I-77 toll changes next month

The State Department of Transportation will begin talks next month aimed at making changes to the I-77 toll project.

In a statement, DOT spokesperson Carly Olexik said, "While NCDOT works to implement these near-term solutions, we will also be working toward the overall goal of North Carolina operating the project."

Some of those "near-term" solutions include putting a cap on how much tolls will cost and giving frequent users discounts.

Some local political leaders, like Republican State Senator Jeff Tarte from Cornelius, think the state is doing too little too late.

“Basically slow-playing it and doing nothing is what the plan is,” said Tarte.

4. The search for a missing swimmer will continue on Mountain Island Lake

5. Student-athletes of all sports impacted by concussions at CMS schools

