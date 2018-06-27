1. Charlotte Hardee's linked to Hepatitis A outbreak

If you ate at the Hardee's on Little Rock Road between June 13 and 23, you should get a Hepatitis A vaccination immediately. Health officials said an employee tested positive for the infection, exposing over 4,000 people to Hep A.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris announced Tuesday that the outbreak identified by the State and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) earlier this month in Mecklenburg County has led to five additional cases since June 6, including a Hardee's employee diagnosed Monday.

More information about hepatitis A is available at meckhealth.org.

2. Henry McMaster wins GOP runoff for South Carolina governor

McMaster defeated Greenville businessman John Warren in Tuesday's primary runoff.

"We're going to keep on winning, winning, winning in South Carolina," McMaster said during his victory speech. "Our team right now extends to the White House to the State House to your house and that's the most powerful team there is."

About the same time McMaster was speaking, President Trump tweeted out his approval of the win.

Congratulations to Governor Henry McMaster on your BIG election win! South Carolina loves you. We are all proud of you and Peggy! @henrymcmaster — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

McMaster now faces Democrat James Smith. Smith easily won his primary against two other primaries two weeks ago.

3. Former Meck commissioner: Charlotte isn't ready to host 2020 RNC

A former Mecklenburg County Commissioner is urging the city council to reconsider its bid to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. Lloyd Scher said Charlotte isn’t ready for the number of protestors that could come with hosting the RNC.

“They’re expecting 10,000 to 15,000 protestors,” Scher told city council Monday night.

Scher said that’s why multiple cities have pulled their bids for the 2020 RNC. Now it appears Las Vegas is the only city competing with Charlotte to host the event.

“I ask that you please reconsider your invitation,” Scher said in front of the council. “Let Las Vegas have it.”

The 2012 DNC was deemed a big success, bringing $163 million to the city. Charlotte city leaders are hopeful for an even bigger economic impact if the Queen City is awarded the 2020 RNC.

4. Black bear spotted at popular Charlotte shopping center

A black bear was spotted at a popular Charlotte shopping center Monday night.

The recent sighting sent people scrambling for safety in StoneCrest's parking lot as shoppers jumped and ran to avoid the bear's path. Thankfully, no one appears to be injured at the shopping center.

Experts say with more people moving into these areas, it's not unusual that neighbors are regularly spotting black bears. Especially because the species has actually grown in the Carolinas over recent years.

5. Bringing babies to work? Local company's new policy stirs debate

Research shows that family-friendly work policies lead to happier employees, making them more productive and likelier to stay with their employers.

That’s not surprising when you consider that moms make up 70 percent of the workforce. The South Carolina Department of Insurance is launching one of the most progressive family-friendly work policies in the country.

But where do you draw the line?

“Fine, bring your child to work but it’s going to be a distraction and you’re not gonna be focused on your job if you’ve got a child there,” a woman told us.

Department Director Ray Farmer said they’ve taken precautions to limit distractions from the new babies-at-work policy that allows a parent to bring their infant to work for the first six months of a child’s life.

