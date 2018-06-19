COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A state corrections officer was killed after she was hit by a vehicle.

Tawanna Marin was supervising an inmate work squad when she was hit, the Florida Department of Corrections said.

Martin was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“We are absolutely devastated by the tragic passing of Officer Tawanna Marin," DOC Secretary Julie Jones said in a statement. "For more than nine years, Officer Marin served our state as a corrections officer, and we are forever grateful for her sacrifice and service to our community. Our deepest condolences go out to her loved ones and fellow officers during this extremely difficult time.”

Martin joined the agency in 2009.

.@FLAnnScott and I are devastated to hear that a @FL_Corrections officer has passed following a tragic vehicle crash today. We ask all Floridians to join us in praying for this officer’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 18, 2018

© 2018 WTSP