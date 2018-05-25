MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- The Mooresville Lake-Norman Exchange Club is putting out a display of more than 500 full-size American flags this Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice.

More than 40 volunteers set out Friday morning setting up the display at the Lowe’s YMCA Field in Mooresville. Each flag represents a life and a story of bravery.

“Each flag has a story, and I don’t like leaving the field because I love hearing the stories,” said Ryan Pegarsch, president-elect of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club. “You can be out here at three o’clock in the morning, and someone’s looking at their flag and they want to tell you the story.”

Kim Saragoni, president of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club, has three flags on the field representing her loved ones who served. Two are for her grandfather, Sergeant Edward S. Abdo, who died serving with the Marine Corps in World War II. The other is in memory of her uncle, Lieutenant Lawrence Douglas Knuth, who died serving with the Marine Corps in Vietnam.

“Vietnam era got left behind. They just didn’t, they didn’t get welcomed home,” Saragoni said. “He actually came home from his first tour. He was not happy. He signed up and went back, and he lost his life in his second tour.”

Saragoni said the field represents healing and closure as the entire community can now show their appreciation to everyone who has served our country.

“This is what’s Memorial Day is about,” Saragoni said. “So before the barbecues, before the celebrations, this is what we’re here for.”

Pegarsch said people can still sponsor a flag in memory of someone who has served, and the display will be up all weekend until 1 p.m. Monday for people to pay their respects.

All proceeds from the flags will go to the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club to be put toward its pillars of service, including youth programs, community service, Americanism, and its national project of child abuse prevention.

There will be a commemorative ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Lowe’s YMCA Field.

© 2018 WCNC