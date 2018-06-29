Sitting in his Dallas living room, Hunt Palmquist says he is surrounded by the people, in portraits, who gave him his moral compass. He credits that mostly to his parents and grandparents.

It was that compass that directed him to write a post on Facebook two weeks ago and shared everywhere. Palmquist has been a flight attendant for 29 years and counting.

"'Well why do you want to be a flight attendant?' Well, I say I love to travel, and I love people," Palmquist answered.

But two weeks ago was a low moment for him. "These kids did not deserve the life that they have right now," he said. He was working on flights from San Antonio and McAllen. He says those flights had undocumented children in the seats. This was all happening while undocumented parents and children were being separated at the border and being taken to different locations throughout the country.

His Facebook post revealed he refused to continue to work those flights:

For the past twenty-nine years I have been a flight attendant for a major U.S. airline. Several weeks ago, I worked two flights (one to San Antonio and the other to McAllen) which proved to be two of the most disturbing flights I've ever experienced in my career.

On-board these particular flights were ICE agents and migrant children (approximately four-eleven years old) who had been separated from their families and were being flown to a "relocation" site.

Since working the two flights, the images of those helpless children have burned into my psyche. The little children whose faces were full of fear, confusion, sadness and exhaustion left me somewhat traumatized as it occurred to me a few weeks later that I might as well have been a "collaborator" in their transport. I can’t help but think about their journey to their makeshift "homes" which, historically speaking reminds one of another group of people who were forced out of their homes and relocated to "ghettos".

As a result of what I witnessed I have made a decision that if I'm ever assigned to a flight with children who've been separated from their families, I will immediately remove myself from the trip due to the nature of this unconscionable act by my government and my employer's complicity. I have told my story to many of my flight attendant colleagues and they have pledged to do the same.

Since sharing my story, I learned from a fellow flight attendant that he was lied to by an ICE agent who said the children on the flight were part of a soccer team. When pressed, the agent finally admitted that they were, indeed children who were being relocated to assigned camps. This inhumane separation of migrant children from their families is against the morals and principles instilled in me as well as my religious and spiritual teachings. This is not the American citizen that I was raised to be nor the one that I will embrace.

What we are experiencing is painful, unnecessary and completely unacceptable and I feel somewhat ashamed that it took me this long to process these feelings. I keep kicking myself for not trusting my gut and walk off of both of those flights.

I will no longer be complicit and will walk away from any future flight assignments that try to make me a pawn for this disgusting and deplorable cause.

Palmquist says it was ultimately the image of a five-year-old boy that got him to write that post. "It's just burned into my brain. It's so tragic. His chin was quivering, and he had tears running down his face and he wasn't moving in his seat," he said.

Hunt cannot say which airline he works for. But over the last two weeks, United, Frontier, Spirit, Alaska, American and Southwest have all condemned the separation of families. "I was appalled. This isn't the America I grew up in," he said.

He said the children all wore ill-fighting gray sweatshirts and sweatpants. Palmquist says he knew the children were undocumented and being transported because an ICE Agent had revealed that to him. He also tells WFAA the children were told not to say anything. He says ICE Agents ordered them orange juice because the children would not respond when asked for beverages.

He is inundated now with messages from strangers and other flight attendants thanking him for taking a stand.

