LAKE PLACID, Fla. — A Highlands County deputy died Monday after being shot in the head.

Now, charges against the man accused of shooting him are expected to be upgraded.

On Sunday, Deputy William J. Gentry Jr., 40, went to a home on Baltimore Way about a man who had allegedly shot a cat. Gentry went to talk to the alleged shooter, Joseph Edward Ables. But when Deputy Gentry went to Ables' door, Ables opened fire.

Gentry was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital Sunday, where he died.

Ables was in court on Monday to face attempted first-degree murder charges. Those charges will be upgraded.

Gentry was a nine-year veteran of the force, who had recently rejoined the Highlands County Sheriff's Office in February 2017, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. Gentry left in 2013 to start his own business. He originally joined Highlands County as a deputy in 2005.

Gentry's brother is also a deputy with the county.

Neighbors were on edge

Ables’ neighbors say they were living in fear.

Russel Peitz remembers hearing the gunshots shortly after Deputy Gentry went over to Ables’ home.

“It was at that time that I heard four or five shots distinctive shots in quick succession,” he said. “The other officer went over to the house to see what was going on and an argument ensued. We could hear yelling.”

According to investigators, when Deputy Gentry knocked on the door, Ables started firing and shot him in the head.

“He’s always been a bit off, paranoid,” said Pipes, speaking of Ables. “He will always watch you when you walk by the house,”

Deputy Gentry and a deputy-in-training were out on a domestic call about a cat that was shot. The cat’s owner says she saw her cat in bushes, apparently shot with a BB gun. She believes Ables took a shot at the cat from his back door.

Other neighbors say they had problems with Ables, too.

“He was mad that my grandpa’s dog wasn’t on a leash,” recalls neighbor Danielle Dolan. “He came out of his house with mace behind his back and he maced my grandpa. I don’t know what his issue is, if he had a problem with people’s pets, animals. He’s obviously a loose cannon.”

Ables has a criminal history dating back to 1983, including battery of a law enforcement officer in 2001.

“The neighborhood is breathing a sigh of relief because a threat that the neighborhood has felt is in custody,” said Peitz.

But a law enforcement officer paid the ultimate price.

Arrest records show Ables had about 2 years left of probation for spraying mace at Dolan’s grandfather.

Gov. Rick Scott released a statement on Twitter about the shooting:

"I have spoken with (Sheriff) Blackman on the deputy shot tonight and offered all state resources. Hurting a LEO is pure evil and we won’t stand for it. I ask all Floridians to pray for the family, the HCSO and all the brave LEOs who go above and beyond every day to keep us safe.”

I have spoken with @HighCoSheriff Blackman on the deputy shot tonight & offered all state resources. Hurting a LEO is pure evil & we won't stand for it. I ask all Floridians to pray for the family, the HCSO & all the brave LEOs who go above & beyond every day to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 7, 2018

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast was among other Tampa Bay law enforcement leaders to offer their condolences:

"Tragic times like this, and of that in Gilchrist County, are heartrending reminders of the dangers that law enforcement face every moment they decide to uphold the values of their service to protect citizens," he said in a statement. "These reminders are a horrific display of malicious intent from those who hold life meaningless and are a coward above all. Sadly, we will again lay another brother to rest, after a senseless act from a true coward. Sleep peacefully hero, we will take watch from here. "

Anyone with information about the case is asked to email detectives@highlandssheriff.org or call 863-402-7250.

